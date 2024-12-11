When Bryan Adams rocked Shillong

The concert by Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams at the Polo Grounds in Shillong, Meghalaya on Tuesday proved a big draw attracting over 40,000 fans.

It was celebrated as a huge success in the “Rock Capital of India” with fans from across the country enthusiastically singing along to Adams’ iconic hits, such as “Summer of ’69”.

The demand for tickets was extremely high, leading to shortages with some of the fans having to purchase tickets from the black market at inflated prices.

Hoteliers in Shillong reported a significant shortage of rooms as thousands of guests from other states came to attend the concert. The city also experienced massive traffic jams as fans arrived in droves on Tuesday.

Despite logistical challenges, the concert was widely regarded as a success. Social media was flooded with pictures and videos of the event, showcasing a vibrant atmosphere and the fans’ excitement. However, there were concerns about the government’s preparedness for hosting such a large-scale event.

In addition to this event, tickets for Ed Sheeran’s upcoming performance in Shillong are also in high demand, highlighting the city’s growing appeal as a venue for major international artists.

The surge in high-profile events in Shillong, such as concerts featuring international artists and festivals like the Cherry Blossom Festival, has sparked mixed reactions among locals and netizens.

While these events boost Shillong’s reputation as a cultural and tourist hub, they often cater more to tourists than the local community.

Ticket prices and luxury-focused infrastructure have drawn criticism for excluding residents from fully participating in these experiences. For instance, many locals have expressed frustration with inflated ticket prices, only to see them drop as the event approaches.

This pricing strategy, paired with the “fear of missing out” (FOMO) driven by social media, has transformed these cultural celebrations into more commercialised endeavors.

Critics argue that such events primarily aim for profit rather than fostering community engagement, with many locals unable to afford participation.

On the flip side, proponents believe these festivals bring much-needed economic benefits, including job creation and increased visibility for the city. Some suggest that these events put Shillong on the global map, attracting tourism and investment, though concerns about equitable growth remain central to the debate.