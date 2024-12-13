Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine as Light’ bags Critics Choice nomination

Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia is making waves in global cinema with her latest film, ‘All We Imagine as Light’. After securing two Golden Globe nominations earlier this week, the movie has now earned a coveted spot at the Critics Choice Awards 2025 in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

The Critics Choice Association unveiled the nominations on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, listing ‘All We Imagine as Light’ alongside other international titles like ‘Emilia Perez’, ‘Flow’, ‘I’m Still Here’, ‘Kneecap’, and ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’.

Kapadia’s film explores the intertwined lives of Prabha, a nurse grappling with personal struggles, and Anu, her young roommate navigating the complexities of love. Their journey to a serene beach town becomes a poignant exploration of desires and emotions. Featuring stellar performances by Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, the movie has resonated with audiences and critics alike.

This Indo-French co-production, backed by Petit Chaos (France) and Indian collaborators Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth, has already left an indelible mark on the global stage. Earlier this year, it became the first Indian film in three decades to compete in the main section of the Cannes Film Festival, where it clinched the prestigious Grand Prix.

Kapadia’s nomination at the Critics Choice Awards shows her storytelling prowess and a significant milestone for Indian cinema. The recognition follows two Golden Globe nominations for ‘All We Imagine as Light’—one for Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language) and another for Best Director, making Kapadia the first Indian filmmaker to be acknowledged in the Best Director category.

The Indian film fraternity has celebrated Kapadia’s achievements with enthusiasm. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor called it a “monumental recognition” of Indian storytelling, while actress Sonam Kapoor expressed her pride on social media, hailing Kapadia as “incredible.” Actor Rajkummar Rao also extended his congratulations, expressing his excitement for the filmmaker’s success.

The Critics Choice Awards, one of the most anticipated events in Hollywood, will see major contenders like ‘Conclave’ and ‘Wicked’, each with 11 nominations, vying for top honors. Other films like ‘Dune: Part Two’ and ‘The Brutalist’ also lead the pack with multiple nods.

The winners list will be out on January 12 during the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony, hosted by Chelsea Handler at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar. Indian audiences can catch the event live on Lionsgate Play on January 13 at 5:30 AM IST.