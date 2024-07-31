Boney M. and Bryan Adams set to rock Shillong in landmark performances

This capital of Meghalaya that has often been hailed as the “Rock Capital of India” is set to host two of the most iconic names in music history: Boney M. and Bryan Adams. The back-to-back landmark performances promise to be a musical extravaganza for the entire Northeast region, creating a buzz that extends far beyond the state’s borders.

The legendary disco group, Boney M. will be headlining the Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong on November 15-16, marking their first-ever performance in India. This historic concert will be the band’s final live performance, making it a poignant and unforgettable event for their fans.

Boney M., renowned for their infectious blend of R&B, reggae, disco, and funk, rose to international fame with timeless classics such as “Daddy Cool”, “Ma Baker,” and “Rivers of Babylon”.

Advertisement

Their music has not only dominated charts but also become an enduring soundtrack for festive seasons, particularly Christmas.

The group’s decision to perform in Shillong underscores the city’s rich musical heritage and its reputation as a hub for music lovers. The announcement of Boney M.’s performance has electrified the atmosphere in Meghalaya with fans eagerly anticipating the chance to experience the legendary group live.

The Cherry Blossom Festival, already a significant cultural event, is expected to draw even larger crowds this year, thanks to the allure of Boney M.’s presence. The organisers of the event hint at additional international acts joining the lineup further elevating the festival’s profile.

Following the excitement of Boney M.’s performance, Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams will embark on a highly-anticipated five-city tour across India, starting with Shillong on December 10, 2024. This tour, which includes stops in Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, is set to draw thousands of fans, eager to relive the magic of Adams’ music.

Bryan Adams, who first captivated the audiences in the early 1980s, has crafted a remarkable career with a string of chart-topping hits that have resonated across generations. Songs like “Summer of ’69”, “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You”, and “Please Forgive Me” have become anthems of love and nostalgia, earning Adams a special place in the hearts of music lovers worldwide. His unique blend of rock, pop, and folk, combined with his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, has earned him numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award and multiple Juno Awards.

Adams’ Shillong concert promises to be a night of electrifying performances and emotional connections, as fans old and new come together to celebrate his enduring legacy. The picturesque setting of Shillong provides a perfect backdrop for Adams’ return to India, enhancing the experience for all attendees.

The arrival of Boney M. and Bryan Adams in Shillong not only highlights the city’s significance in the music world but also promises to boost its cultural and economic landscape. Their performances are expected to draw visitors from across the Northeast and beyond, contributing to the local economy and showcasing Shillong as a premier destination for international music events.

For music lovers in Meghalaya and the entire region, these concerts represent more than just entertainment, they are a celebration of the universal language of music that transcends boundaries and brings people together.

As Shillong prepares to welcome these musical legends, the city is poised to reinforce its status as a beacon of cultural vibrancy and artistic excellence.