Bonny Kapoor shared First Look and Teaser of ‘Mili’

Director Bonny Kapoor shares the first look and teaser of the film ‘Mili’. The movie is directed by him whereas the star cast of the movie includes his daughter Janhvi Kapoor along with Sunny Kaushal.

Bonny Kapoor took it to his Instagram and shared the initial posters of the movie with the captions “IN ONE HOUR HER LIFE WILL CHANGE” and “FROZEN NOT SHAKEN” respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

In the next post Boony Kapoor announced the teaser date with caption ‘DYING TO SURVIVE”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

Later the same day Bonny Kapoor released the trailer of Janhvi Kapoor starrer movie, ‘Mili’, on his Instagram handle. In the trailer Janhvi Kapoor’s character ‘Mili’ can be seen locked in a freezing room and trying her best to get out of it.

The movie will be released on 4th November 2022 in theaters.