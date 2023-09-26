Zeenat Aman remembers Dev Anand on his 100th birthday

Zeenat Aman took a moment to reminisce and pay tribute to the legendary Dev Anand as the world celebrates 100 years since his birth. On her Instagram, she shared heartfelt memories of the iconic actor and filmmaker.

In her post, she described Dev Anand as “stylish, suave, and prolific,” a true dynamo in the world of cinema. She credited him with not only sparking careers, including her own, but also bringing creative minds together to create films that have left a lasting impact on multiple generations.

Reflecting on her previous posts about Dev Anand, she couldn’t resist sharing two frames from their earliest films together. She acknowledged that these images might be instantly recognizable to her older followers but may hold less familiarity for the younger generation.

In an earlier post, Zeenat Aman had expressed her deep respect for the “Golden Trio” of Hindi cinema, which included Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, and Raj Kapoor. She emphasized how these three giants had shaped and continued to influence the world of Indian cinema.

Zeenat Aman also delved into the fascinating backstory of her career and collaborations with Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor. She recalled the excitement of being cast in Raj Kapoor’s unconventional project and the misunderstanding that had arisen regarding her relationship with Dev Anand. She candidly revealed how Dev Anand’s autobiography, “Romancing with Life,” had wrongly portrayed their relationship, causing her much distress and embarrassment.

Despite the misunderstanding, Zeenat Aman cherished the memory of Dev Anand for his talent and mentorship. She expressed her gratitude for his guidance and urged for respect towards his name.

Their collaboration in iconic Bollywood films during the 1970s left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, and Zeenat Aman’s heartfelt words serve as a touching tribute to a legendary figure in the industry.