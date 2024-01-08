Zeenat Aman, Neetu Kapoor’s candid chat on Koffee with Karan

Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor will grace the iconic talk show ‘Koffee with Karan 8,’ as revealed in a recent promo shared by host Karan Johar on Instagram.

In the promotional clip, the timeless beauties engage in a candid conversation. When Karan Johar inquired about the wildest thing Zeenat Aman did in the 70s, the legendary actress responded, “I really did not party, but when the floodgates burst, they really did.” Karan, curious, asked if she meant the men entering her life, to which Zeenat Aman playfully responded with a “No comment.”

The promo also features a humorous anecdote from Neetu Kapoor about Zeenat. Neetu recounts, “She (Zeenat) goes to the mandir and she shuts her button and says, ‘Hey bhagwan mujhe maaf kardena humare yaha mandir jane ka system he nahi hai (God please forgive me, we don’t have the system of going to a temple).”

Advertisement

Further, Neetu Kapoor admits to having a crush on the late actor Shashi Kapoor. When Karan asked the actors to reveal a Bollywood heartthrob from their time they secretly had a crush on, Neetu named Shashi Kapoor. Karan, surprised, questioned if she was crushing on her uncle, to which Neetu candidly replied, “Yeah.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Zeenat Aman is gearing up for her comeback in Manish Malhotra’s film ‘Bun Tikki,’ co-starring Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi. Faraz Arif Ansari directs the film, with Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza producing it under Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 Productions.

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor will appear in ‘Letters to Mr Khanna,’ featuring Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. Milind Dhaimade directs the film, describing it as a “coming-of-age story” that captures the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. The project is being developed under Lionsgate India Studios. (ANI)