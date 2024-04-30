Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor share tribute on Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary

On this day, marking the fourth anniversary since the departure of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, his loved ones and admirers flooded social media with heartfelt tributes, reminiscing about the cherished moments spent with him.

Neetu Kapoor, his beloved wife, shared a tender snapshot of the two, expressing, “4 years (flower emoji) for us life can never be the same without you (red heart emoji).” The photo encapsulated a glimpse of their enduring bond, a testament to the lasting imprint Rishi left on her heart.

Riddhima Kapoor, his daughter, delved into the archives, unveiling a nostalgic childhood picture where a young Rishi Kapoor exuded charm while posing alongside little Riddhima. Accompanying the image, she penned, “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. #forever #missyousomuch,” echoing the sentiments of many who continue to carry his memory.

Bharat Sahni, Rishi’s son-in-law, shared a cherished family moment, featuring Rishi, Neetu, Riddhima, and others, evoking gratitude for the memories they shared and acknowledging the void his absence has left behind.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, taking a reminiscent journey, posted a monochrome snapshot with Rishi, affectionately known as Chintu, affirming, “Chintu you are always with us,” underscoring the enduring impact Rishi had on those around him.

Rishi Kapoor bid adieu to the world at the age of 67, on April 30, 2020, following a valiant battle with leukaemia. His illustrious career spanning decades encompassed iconic roles in films like “Bobby,” “Chandni,” “Kapoor & Sons,” and many more, endearing him to generations of moviegoers.

Even in his final project, “Sharmaji Namkeen,” Rishi’s dedication to his craft shone through, despite his untimely passing during its filming. Paresh Rawal stepped in to honor his legacy, completing the remaining scenes, a poignant tribute to a talent lost too soon.

As the industry and fans alike pay homage to Rishi Kapoor on this solemn occasion, his indelible spirit continues to resonate through his timeless work and the cherished memories he left behind for Neetu and Riddhima.