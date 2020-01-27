Actor Aparshakti Khurana on Monday celebrated the shooting wrap-up of his upcoming film Helmet with the entire team of the flick.

All the cast and crew including Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Verma and Dino Morea were seen celebrating the filming of the film.

The makers of the film, on Sunday, took to their official Twitter handle to share the wrap-up announcement of the film.

Produced by Sony Pictures Network Productions and model-actor Dino Morea’s DM Movies, the film helmed by Satram Ramani has been shot in Varanasi and Mumbai.

According to the makers, the film is a comic take on a pertaining issue in society.

Calling the film a “relevant story”, Dino said he is excited about the project. He took to his official Instagram handle to share a short clip of the team celebrating the wrap-up. Alongside, he wrote, “#helmetthefilm WATCH OUT FOR THIS FILM. love this team of mine. @aparshakti_khurana @pranutan @nowitsabhi @ashishsverma @satramramani @rohanshankar06 here’s to making many more film/shows etc.”

Dino said, “I’m extremely thrilled and excited about the film as we created it, filmed it, lived it, seen it and loved it to the core every day since the inception, and now I can’t wait for the audience to see it as its a very relevant story for today,” reported India Today.

Helmet is scheduled to be released in 2020.