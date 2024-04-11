Dino Morea to join ‘Rana Naidu Season 2’ as police officer

Actor and supermodel Dino Morea is set to join the second installment of the thriller web series ‘Rana Naidu’ as a police officer.

After nearly a decade away from the movie business, Morea returned to the screen in the web series “The Empire” as villan after making his digital platform debut with “Mentalhood.”

‘Rana Naidu Season 2’ is a web series directed by Karan Anshuman.

‘Rana Naidu’ also marked the debut of Tollywood’s esteemed star, Venkatesh Duggabati, in the world of OTT.

Rana Naidu’s’ first season debuted on Netflix in March and quickly gained popularity among viewers.

The focus of the first season of this gripping criminal drama is Rana Naidu (Rana Duggabati), who is referred to as the “fixer of stars” since he handles all of Bollywood’s problems However, he quickly discovers that the only mess he cannot clean up is his own, after his father is released from prison.

The series ‘Rana Naidu’ is the Indian adaptation of American crime drama series ‘Ray Donovon’, produced by Ann Biderman.

The second season of filming began on March 25, 2024. The release date has not yet been disclosed.

Suvreen Chawla, Priya Banerjee, Flora Saini, Rana Duggabati, and Venkatesh Duggabati were among the cast members of the first season.