‘Loveyapa Ho Gaya’: Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan bring in a peppy love anthem

The makers of ‘Loveyapa’ have dropped the title track ‘Loveyapa Ho Gaya.’ Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan bring in a groovy number with catchy lyrics capturing the modern-day dating scenario. The film will mark the first time Junaid and Khushi will share the screen after making their debuts on Netflix projects. Meanwhile, the title will hit theatres on February 7, 2025.

The title track features eye-catching and vivid visuals with hues of neon sprinkled generously, elevating the fun quotient of the song. ‘Loveyapa Ho Gaya’ features a blend of catchy and witty lyrics that capture the essence of contemporary dating life with foot-tapping beats. Naksha Aziz and Madhubanti Bagchi voiced the track while White Noise Collective composed the music. Sharing the track on her Instagram, Khushi wrote, “Babu Shona karte-karte ho gaya dimag ka Bhajiyapa? Well, this is the beginning of Loveyapa! #LoveyapaHogaya song out now. #Loveyapa in theatres this Valentine’s week, from 7th February 2025.”

Meanwhile, in December, Phantom Studios took to Instagram and shared a poster of the awaited film, revealing the release date. The poster announced, “In theatres 7th Feb, 2025. Loveyapa Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan.” The caption reads, “Situationship? Relationship? Love ka syapa? ya Loveyapa? See you in the theatres on the 7th of Feb 2025.” Following the announcement, fans started buzzing with excitement over the fresh pairing of the new talents. Earlier, the production banner teased the upcoming project with a tantalising post. In the poster, fans can catch a glimpse of a girl and boy taking a selfie.

The film is reported to be a remake of the 2022 Tamil hit ‘Love Today’ which starred Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, and Raveena Ravi in key roles. Meanwhile, for the upcoming film, the pairing and a contemporary plotline have piqued fans’ curiosities who harbour high expectations.

Meanwhile, Junaid Khan made his acting debut with Siddharth P. Malhotra’s Netflix film, ‘Maharaj.’ Based on the pivotal Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, the film starred Junaid Khan as Karsandas Mulji, a reformist. He goes against the godman Jadunath Maharaj (Jaideep Alhawat) in court and brings his licentious escapades to an end. The historical film also starred Sharvari and Shalini Pandey.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Archies.’ Based on the fictional saga of the Archie comics, the film starred a bunch of fresh talents. Moreover, apart from Khushi, the film marked the debut of Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja and Dot.