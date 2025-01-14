When Guru Dutt wanted to change Waheeda Rehman’s name as it had ‘no sex appeal’

Veteran star Waheeda Rehman boasts a prolific filmography with numerous hits. She has delivered titles like ‘Bees Saal Baad,’ ‘Khamoshi,’ ‘Pyaasa,’ ‘Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam,’ ‘Guide,’ and ‘CID’ among others. Ever since she entered the tinsel town, she held her ground and never succumbed to other’s demands. At that time, when changing one’s name was the norm, Waheeda Rehman refused to do so. When Guru Dutt signed her for her debut ‘CID,’ he asked her to change her name. In a bold move, the legendary actress refused.

During her recent interaction at the Jaipur Literature Festival, Waheeda Rehman recounted the anecdote. She revealed, “When I came as a newcomer from Chennai to Mumbai, I was called to sign a contract by Guru Dutt ji. My mother also came along with me. He said that we want to change your name because it’s long and not good. When they said that they didn’t like it, I felt really bad. That was so rude! My mom and dad kept my name, who are you to tell me that it’s not good? I refused to change it. The screen can show Waheeda Rehman and you can call me Waheeda while working, it shouldn’t matter if it’s long.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waheeda Rehman (@waheedaxrehman)



However, Guru Dutt iterated precedence and stated it was how things were. “He gave examples of Dilip Kumar, Madhubala, Meena Kumari, and many others. I had a lot of pride in myself at that time. I have mellowed down with maturity.” She recounted, “I told them a clear no because my parents gave me this name and I like it. They said that the name doesn’t have glamour and sex appeal. I said that whatever you say, I will not change it.”

Also Read: Jaideep Ahlawat’s father Dayanand Ahlawat passes away, actor halts Paatal Lok 2 promotions

Moreover, when Raj Khosla, the film’s director also asked her to change her name, Rehman stood her ground. She remained firm and didn’t oblige to their demand, shocking them. The director quipped, “Whenever we sign a new artist, he or she works according to our terms and conditions. You being a newcomer, why are you keeping conditions in front of us?” To this, Rehman replied, “It should be a give and take. My mother had to sign my contract as I was only 16 years old. They were shocked to see such a young girl saying, ‘That is what I want to do’, with dominance and her conditions.” A few days later they called her and informed her that they were going to keep her name.