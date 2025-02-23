Rajasthan Minister alleges phone tapping again

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Dr Kirodi Lal Meena has once again claimed that his phone is being tapped and demanded an end to the alleged surveillance.

Addressing a gathering in Sanchore town on Sunday, Meena reiterated his concerns for the second time in a fortnight.

Advertisement

He stated, “My phone is still being tapped. The CID is after me, keeping a constant watch. I am being spied on.”

Advertisement

“I am not involved in drug trafficking, abduction, or any other anti-social activity. Then why is this happening to me? This must stop,” he asserted.

Reacting to Meena’s statement, Rajasthan Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

Dotasara took to his Twitter handle in the evening, stating, “This is the second time the Minister has accused his own government of phone tapping.”

The Congress leader further said, “Chief Minister Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio, is directly responsible for these allegations.”

He also accused Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham of misleading the state assembly on the issue and insisted that CM Sharma should step down.

The phone-tapping controversy has disrupted assembly proceedings for three days, with opposition Congress MLAs staging an overnight protest in the assembly hall even after the House was adjourned for the weekend.