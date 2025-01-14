Jaideep Ahlawat’s father Dayanand Ahlawat passes away, actor halts Paatal Lok 2 promotions

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his powerful performances in films and web series, is grieving the loss of his father, Dayanand Ahlawat.

Upon hearing the news, the actor immediately traveled to Delhi to be with his family, pausing promotions for the highly anticipated ‘Paatal Lok 2’.

Advertisement

In an official statement, Jaideep’s team shared the heartbreaking news, saying, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jaideep Ahlawat’s beloved father. He departed for his heavenly abode surrounded by family and love. Jaideep and his family request privacy during this difficult time as they cope with their profound loss. We thank you for your understanding and prayers.”

Advertisement

Dayanand Ahlawat, a retired teacher, played a pivotal role in shaping life and career of Jaideep as a father. The actor has often spoken fondly of his father’s unwavering support, particularly during his decision to pursue acting.

Recalling his journey to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Jaideep once shared, “When I told my parents about my dream of joining FTII, my father didn’t hesitate. He simply said, ‘What’s the worst that can happen? If it doesn’t work out, he can always return to farming.’”

The bond between father and son was evident in a touching Father’s Day post Jaideep shared on Instagram a few years ago.

The post featured a photo of the duo dressed in matching white outfits, accompanied by a heartfelt caption in Haryanvi: “I am your part, so I am just like you.”

Jaideep humorously referred to himself as his father’s “ditto copy”.

The last rites for Dayanand Ahlawat will take place in the family’s hometown in Haryana, as confirmed by the statement.

Jaideep’s fans and colleagues from the film industry have expressed their condolences, offering prayers and support during this difficult time.