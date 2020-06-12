Actress Taapsee Pannu is among those top-notch actresses who always made sure to raise their voice on various issues. Her last flick Thappad was also about raising voice against domestic violence. The actress, every time makes sure to nail everything she does. Amidst the novel Coronavirus, the actress shared a heart-wrenching poem on migrants titled ‘Pravaasi’.

The actress, on Thursday, took to her official Instagram handle to share this hard-hitting video on migrants in which she can be seen reciting a poem on their condition during the recent coronavirus lockdown. Lakhs of workers were forced to flee cities, worried that they would starve during the lockdown.

The video shows sketches of major incidences that have happened across the country over the past three months – from migrants dying on railway tracks to a young girl cycling all the way to a Bihar village.

In the video, Taapsee can be heard saying, “Hum to pravasi hain, kya is desh ke vaasi hain? Agar nahi hain insaan to maar do abhi, de do farmaan. Khane ko to kuch na milta, bhook lagi to danda khaaya. Faasle tay kiye hazaar meel ke. Kuch cycle par, kuch paidal gae. Mare kai bhook se aur kahi dhoop se. par himmat na tooti badon ke chuk se. Bus se bhej kar, train se bhej kar, jaan kho baithe raaste bhool kar.

Alongside she captioned the video, “A series of pictures that probably will never leave our mind. The lines that will echo in our head for a long time. This pandemic was worse than just a viral infection for India (sic).”

Meanwhile, the actress has also started doing work from home. Recently, Taapsee posed for a magazine cover at her Mumbai residence.