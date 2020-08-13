In a fresh development, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has again demanded CBI enquiry seeking justice for his brother. Shweta took to her Instagram handle and shared a photo of herself in which she can be seen holding a placard demanding justice for her late brother and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The message on the placard read, “I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request from CBI for SSR.”

Alongside the photo, she wrote, “It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput (sic).”

Later, Shweta recorded a video with folded hands demanding an unbiased investigation into the death of her brother.

As of now, the Supreme Court has reserved its verdict with regards to the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty wherein she has requested the transfer of the FIR filed against her, from the Bihar Police to the Mumbai Police. After hearing arguments by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer, Rhea’s lawyer, the counsel representing Maharashtra Government and the Solicitor General of India, the Supreme Court asked for brief written notes from all parties and so, the judgement has been reserved and the next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, August 13.

In an FIR filed by the actor’s father, KK Singh, in Bihar, it was alleged that Rhea along with her family members had cheated Sushant, and committed fraud. On the other hand, in the affidavit filed in SC, Rhea Chakraborty had denied all the allegations levelled against her by Sushant’s father.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, reports have been making rounds that Sushant’s diary came to light which, as per reports, debunked the suicide theory, and revealed that the actor wanted to work in Hollywood in the year 2020, and also wanted to contribute to education, cinema, and the environment.

It’s almost two months now since the young actor left everyone for his heavenly abode. He allegedly committed suicide in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.