Amidst the nationwide lockdown, everyone is at home, trying to do different things to kill their time. The celebs are also in the same race, doing everything and anything to make their fans go crazy amidst these tough times. Besides doing their bit to help the COVID-19 affected people, these celebs are making best use of social media to educate and create awareness among the people. And with it, they have now come up with different tactics to entertain their fans. The best thing that they have got their hands on is TikTok. Recently, Shilpa Shetty was spotted entertaining her fans on this video-making platform.

Shilpa Shetty along with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan has been making funny videos on TikTok amid lockdown. The actor has now shared a funny video that features Raj, her husband and herself in a dual role – as his wife and as their house help.

Sharing the video on her official Instagram handle, Shilpa wrote, “Nazar hati, Durghatna ghati, Sacchai pata chalne par, Pit gaye humaare pati. @rajkundra9 Things you do to entertain yourself!! Some mid-week respite #HusbandWife #lockdown #fun #laughs (sic).”

The video opens with Shilpa arranging her wardrobe when Raj tries to kiss her. She scolds him saying not to kiss her when she is busy. However, things turn ugly when their house help interrupts and asks her to make him understand not to kiss as he hasn’t been listening to her pleas. An angry Shilpa goes on to beat him up for kissing the maid.

As of now, the video has garnered over 1.3 million views. Several of their industry friends and fans also reacted to the video.

Shilpa had also been spreading awareness about hygiene and sharing workout ideas on her social media account.