Sanya Malhotra is one such actress who has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. She has a strong hold in the industry with the performances she has brought live on screen. The actress has already managed to impress the audience with her acting abilities we have seen in Dangal, Pataakha, Badhaai Ho, Photograph. However, not just acting, but the actress is winning hearts with her impeccable dance moves as well. Sanya is a trained dancer and the proof of the same is her official Instagram account which is filled with several dance videos. During this lockdown period, the actress has been spending her time dancing away and has shared quite a few clips of herself dancing.

Recently, the actress shared a new dance video of her dancing her heart out. Alongside the video, she wrote, “belated happy world dance day? @parrisgoebel choreography on #corny by @heisrema (sic).”

A few days ago, the actress opened up about how she spends her time during the lockdown. She also urged everyone to stay at home and remain safe during the lockdown. At the same time, the actor persuaded her fans to utilize their time well and spend it productively.

On the work front, the actress has an awe-striking set of characters she is going to deliver to us soon. Sanya’s upcoming projects include Shakuntala Devi where Sanya will be playing Anupama Banerjee while sharing the screen with Vidya Balan, Guneet Monga’s Pagglait and Anurag Basu’s Ludo.