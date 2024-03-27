Sanya Malhotra shares BTS photos as ‘Pagglait’ celebrates 3-year milestone

Celebrating three years since the release of the acclaimed film ‘Pagglait’, Sanya Malhotra, the talented lead actor, took to Instagram to share some cherished moments from behind the scenes. Fans were treated to glimpses of the filming process as Sanya reminisced about her time working on the project.

In one of the shared photos, Sanya is captured in the midst of delivering a scene, reflecting the dedication she poured into her role. Accompanying the snapshot, she affectionately referred to the cast and crew as her ‘Pagglait parivar’, acknowledging the bond forged during the production.

Another picture featured Sanya alongside producer Guneet Monga, highlighting the collaborative effort that brought ‘Pagglait’ to life. With a caption brimming with joy, Sanya expressed her gratitude for the journey the film had taken her on over the past three years.

Advertisement

‘Pagglait’ narrates the story of Sandhya, portrayed by Sanya Malhotra, as she navigates the complexities of loss and self-discovery following the sudden death of her husband. Sanya’s portrayal of the young widow grappling with societal expectations and her own desires resonated deeply with audiences.

The film skillfully weaves elements of black comedy into its narrative, offering poignant reflections on grief and identity. Sanya’s character, Sandhya, brings moments of levity with her quirky demeanor and sharp wit, challenging conventional norms in the process.

As ‘Pagglait’ continues to captivate audiences with its unique blend of humor and emotion, the stellar ensemble cast, including Ashutosh Rana, Sheeba Chaddha, and Sayani Gupta, contributes to its rich tapestry of storytelling.

Produced by Guneet Monga under the banner of Sikhya Entertainment, ‘Pagglait’ stands as a testament to the power of independent cinema and the creative vision of its filmmakers.

Looking ahead, Sanya Malhotra is set to mesmerize audiences once again with her upcoming film ‘Mrs’. Directed by Aarti Kadav and produced by Jio Studios and Baweja Studios, ‘Mrs’ promises to be a compelling remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’.

With ‘Mrs’ slated for screening at the prestigious Hawaii International Film Festival 2024, Sanya, alongside co-stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh, is poised to continue her journey of bringing powerful stories to the silver screen.