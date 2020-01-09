The trailer of Nitin Kakkar’s upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman has been making a lot of buzzes ever since its first look was unveiled. The film reunites Saif Ali Khan and Tabu on the celluloid after 1999 film Biwi No.1 where the actor played a guest appearance. Despite starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, Jawaani Jaaneman also features fresh face Alaya Furniturewala.

Now, after releasing several posters, makers have finally dropped the 2 minutes and 30 seconds long trailer on Thursday. The trailer gives a glimpse of this unusual comic film. It begins with Farida Jalal questioning her son (Saif) if he is gay because he runs away from commitment and marriage. A few seconds after, we see Alaya entering the scene and giving us the major twist! Saif looks incredible in his young avatar and Tabu charms us with her presence. Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film, is like a breath of fresh air.

Jawaani Jaaneman brings Saif and Tabu together after a huge gap.

On Wednesday, Tabu’s first look poster was unveiled in which she could be seen sitting on a tabletop.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is slated for January 31, 2020 release. The film is all set to face a Box Office clash with Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Mann starrer Happy Hardy and Heer where the actor is seen playing a double role.

Watch trailer