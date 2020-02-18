Shahid Kapoor and his one-love Mira Rajput always give some major couple-goals. One of the most talked couple of B-town, the duo often snapped outside the gym. Currently, the Kabir Singh actor is prepping up for his upcoming film Jersey in Chandigarh, therefore, Mira Rajput can be spotted solo at the gym. Recently, a video of Mira has been making rounds on social media. In the video, Mira can be seen practicing squats with 40 kg weight on her shoulders.

In the video, Mira is seen wearing printed jeggings and bralette and she is seen following her trainer’s instructions, while she practices heavy duty squats. Later, Mira also shared her gym sesh videos on social media and alongside the video, Mira’s trainer wrote, “40 kg squats on the menu for Mira Rajput. Perfecting the technique step by step but your progress has been phenomenal. You’re gonna be squatting 60 kgs reps very soon (sic).”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh and next, he will be seen in Jersey, wherein he will play the role of a cricketer. Jersey is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the original film as well. Jersey is slated to release on August 28, 2020 and will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.