Manikarnika actress, Kangana Ranaut has always been vocal about different issues existing in the society. The actress has been giving some tough statements post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. However, she has been doing it all through her team’s social media handle. Hence, the actress has now decided to join social media to make her presence more prominent.

On Friday morning, the actress took to her official Twitter handle and tweeted her first video announcing her social media entry while confessing why she made the decision to do so.

The Panga actress began the video by acknowledging how she’s been in the industry for around 15 years and counting while being pressurised on many occasions to join social media like other celebrities. Ranaut noted that ad agencies and brands are aware that there were several instances where she had crores worth of deal which had one clause; join social media. However, she let go of them. Kangana also stated how she’s been called a chudail (witch) with twisted legs and that people took advantage of her absence from social media. However, Ranaut still didn’t come on social media because she never felt that distance from her audience while also sharing that if she had something to say, she will express it in a creative/artistic way.

Kangana believes that through her films, she’s imparted awareness on women issues and nationalism and wanted to put these points across in an artistic manner because she’s an artist. That used to be the actress’ initial perspective. But, that changed in 2020 when she got to see the power of social media. The actress saw how the nation came together to fight for Sushant Singh Rajput while also succeeding to do so. Because of this movement, Ranaut is hopeful that we can now raise our voice when it comes to New India reforms. This is why she joined Twitter for the first time admitting that she’s so excited.

For Kangana, it’s the beginning of a new relationship and she’s looking forward to a great time being on Twitter. Ranaut signed off with a namaste. Ranaut’s Twitter handle is verified now and already has over 725k followers.