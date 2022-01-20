Watch Hrithik’s mother exercise intensely at 68

Pinkie Roshan, 68, has been working out hard. Hrithik Roshan shared a video of her. No matter what age you are, everyone can keep improving.

In a series of videos posted Thursday by Hrithik, his mother is seen working out at a high intensity.

He wrote as the caption: “To see her giving her all to fitness and wellness at the age of 68 gives me hope that we all can continue to get better no matter what the age. A big, big hug to all of you out there for supporting and sharing this relentless, joyful passion with my mom.”

It isn’t easy for his mother to get into the gym and get started. He admits, “We all do, and time and again I have seen how hard it is for her to get into the gym and get started.”

“But she does it because of the sense of community she has started feeling with all of you supporting her on insta. So this really is a thank you post for all of you helping my mom get stronger. I wish and pray that everyone out there who is pushing themselves to get better has that support from friends and family. I wish you all a beautiful day.”

In an interview with Hrithik, he revealed that his mother began exercising at 58.

“Just thought I should add that fact for other parents who feel it’s too late for them. It’s NEVER too late. Do it for your kids. They will love you for it,” he wrote.

His next film will be ‘Vikram Vedha’.

Radhika Apte plays a key role alongside Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan in the film. For the Hindi remake, Pushkar and Gayatri will also serve as directors.

This neo-noir action crime thriller film has become a cult classic in its own right. In the Indian meta-folktale ‘Vikram aur Betaal’, a police officer sets out to kill a gangster as tough as himself, and the story is told from his perspective.

R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi starred in this original Tamil blockbuster.

Deepika Padukone also stars in ‘Fighter’.