Wamiqa Gabbi engages in a battle of wits with an influencer mocking her PR game

‘Jubilee’ actress Wamiqa Gabbi knows how to give back, the right way! Recently, an Instagram influencer, Nadeesh Bhambi created a video taking a dig at Gabbi’s PR team. The video has been going viral and is now on the radar of the actress herself. Ensuring a witty battle of words, the actress took to the comment section to silence Bhambi. The video in question compares Gabbi to Aishwarya and dubs her the new ‘National Crush.’

Bhambi titled the video “Wamiqa Gabbi’s PR Team Meeting.” It opens with the influencer’s character saying that they need to handle the PR for Wamiqa, describing her as “talented” and “beautiful.” The video cuts to several outlandish suggestions made by the team. One dubs Wamiqa Gabbi the “new national crush” and dismisses Triptii Dimri with “Who?” Another character says, “If Aishwarya had a daughter, she would look like Wamiqa.” Moreover, one character suggests, “Wamiqa can eat 100 Rashmikas and 200 Dishas for breakfast” and “What Deepika thinks she looks like.” Moreover, in a humorous move, the character approves all the suggestions in the mock meeting. Meanwhile, the video is captioned, “Wamiqa Gabbi’s PR team got no chill.”

After the video caught the ‘Baby John’ actress’ attention, she took to the comment section with a sarcastic reply. She wrote, “Talented aur khoobsurat bhi? Uff, Thaaaank you. And baki sab ka pata nahi, but we did try ‘Wamiqa for next President!’… unfortunately, that didn’t get approved.” In response, Bhambi suggested she tell her PR team to “chill.” He wrote, “Talented aur khoobsurat toh aap ho hi. Loved you in Jubilee. President ke liye vote nahi hota iss desh mein, warna mera vote toh mil hi jaata aapko… Bas aapki PR team ko thoda chill karao, acchi khaasi actress ka naam kharab karne mein lage hain.” Subsequently, the war of words ended with the two penning Shayaris.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Wamiqa Gabbi’s last was ‘Baby John.’ The title also starred Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff. Helmed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, the film failed at the box office. Moving ahead, she is now prepping for her ‘Bhooth Bangla’ with Akshay Kumar and Tabu.