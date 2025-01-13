When Jaya Bachchan commented on Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha’s affair rumours

Bollywood power couple Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have been married for 51 years. Their candid interviews about each other have always stood out for fans. A 2008 interview of the actress with People Magazine is once again going viral now. In the conversation, Jaya got real about the rumours of Amitabh Bachchan and veteran star Rekha’s affair rumours. The Amitabh-Rekha link-up has been one of the most sensational and long-standing gossip of the film industry. The topic still stirs conversations. While neither of them ever confirmed it, the film ‘Silsila’ fuelled the fire.

During her 2008 interview, Jaya Bachchan was probed about Amitabh-Rekha’s affair rumours. To this, she replied, “If there was any, he would have been somewhere else, na? People liked them as a couple on screen, and that’s fine. The media tried linking him with every one of his heroines. My life would have been hell if I had taken it all seriously. We are made of sterner stuff.” When asked if she would have issues with the two sharing the screen again, Jaya denied it.

Advertisement

“Why should I mind? But I feel it will be more like a sensation than actual work. And that’s a pity because one will miss the opportunity of seeing them together. Both of them probably realise it will go beyond work.”

Advertisement

Moving ahead, Jaya Bachchan reflected on how she ensured a strong marriage. She noted that she does it “By just leaving him alone. You have to have the conviction. I married a good man and a family that believes in commitment. You must not get too possessive, especially in our profession, where you know things aren’t going to be easy. You can either drive the artiste crazy or you can help him or her grow. And if he goes, then he was never yours!”

Also Read: ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ re-release: The sweetheart of rom-coms returns this February!

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot on June 3, 1973. They have two children: a son, Abhishek Bachchan and a daughter, Shweta Bachchan. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha have delivered several hits that solidified their footing as a leading on-screen pair. These include ‘Do Anjaane,’ ‘Alaap,’ ‘Khoon Pasina,’ ‘Ganga Ki Saugandh,’ and ‘Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. They also starred in ‘Mr Natwarlal,’ ‘Suhaag,’ ‘Ram Balram’ and ‘Silsila.’ Notably, Jaya Bachchan also starred in ‘Silsila’ with them. Moreover, Big B and Rekha haven’t shared the screen in 43 years since ‘Silsila.’