Jisshu Sengupta joins Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’—A horror-comedy rollercoaster

Buckle up, movie buffs! The much-anticipated horror-comedy ‘Bhooth Bangla’ just got an exciting new addition to its star-studded cast. Renowned Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta has officially come on board for the film, directed by the legendary Priyadarshan. The announcement was made on Jisshu’s birthday, making the celebration even more special.

Taking to Instagram, the makers of ‘Bhooth Bangla’ shared a heartfelt post to wish Jisshu Sengupta a happy birthday while revealing his involvement in the film. The caption read, “Wishing the brilliant @senguptajisshu a very Happy Birthday! Excited to see him bring his magic to ‘Bhooth Bangla’. It’s going to be a wild ride!”

Advertisement

The post was met with excitement from fans and fellow celebrities alike, who are eager to see Jisshu’s versatile acting skills light up the screen alongside some of Bollywood’s finest.

Advertisement

What makes ‘Bhooth Bangla’ even more thrilling is the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, the duo behind iconic comedies like ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Bhagam Bhag’, ‘Garam Masala’, ‘De Dana Dan’, and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. After a long hiatus, the dynamic pair is back to serve us another laugh riot with a spooky twist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyadarshan (@priyadarshan.official)

Adding to the nostalgia, the film will also mark Akshay Kumar and Tabu’s return to the big screen together after 25 years. The two last appeared sharing screen space in the cult classic ‘Hera Pheri’.

Alongside Akshay Kumar and Jisshu Sengupta, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including the ever-graceful Tabu, comedy king Rajpal Yadav, the charming Mithila Palkar, and the talented Wamiqa Gabbi. With such a powerhouse lineup, the film promises to deliver laughter, scares, and everything in between.

About Jisshu Sengupta

Jisshu Sengupta has been making waves in the Indian film industry, transitioning seamlessly from Bengali cinema to Bollywood. Known for his captivating performances in films like ‘Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero’, ‘Abohomaan’, and ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’, Jisshu has carved a niche for himself with his versatility and charisma. His recent roles in ‘Shakuntala Devi’ and ‘Durgamati’ further cemented his position as a sought-after actor in Hindi cinema.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, in collaboration with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, ‘Bhooth Bangla’ is likely to be a cinematic treat.