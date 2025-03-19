Sidharth reveals filming ‘Kapoor & Sons’ was something special as it turns 9

The audience got to see Sidharth Malhotra as the younger son of the Kapoor family, Arjun Kapoor nine years ago today on March 18.

Sidharth celebrated the latest milestone of his film “Kapoor & Sons” with a special social media post that included a video compilation of some memorable scenes from the family drama.

Advertisement

“Filming Kapoor & Sons was something truly special. So much fun and so many unforgettable memories. Thank you for all the love! #9YearsOfKapoorAndSons”, he wrote along with the video.

Advertisement

Penned and helmed by Shakun Batra, “Kapoor & Sons” also stars Rishi Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor in crucial roles.

The project narrates the tale of two brothers from a dysfunctional family. After their grandfather gets a heart attack, the brothers visit their parents and grandfather in Coonoor. The brothers have a massive fallout after Arjun believes that Rahul stole his story and turned it into a bestselling novel.

Last week, Sidharth called ‘Yodha’ a ‘truly special film’ as it completed one year of release on March 15.

He took to social media to pen a special note that read, “One year of #Yodha! A truly special film with a one-of-a-kind story. Shooting high-octane action on a flight was tough but absolutely thrilling!”, along with a red heart emoji.

Made under the direction of Sagar Ambre, along with Pushkar Ojha, the movie has been produced by Dharma Productions.

While Sidharth, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani make up the core cast of the film, Ronit Roy, Tanuj Virwani, Sunny Hinduja, Kritika Bhardwaj, S. M. Zaheer, Chittaranjan Tripathy, Farida Patel Venkat, Mikhail Yawalkar, and Sanjay Gurbaxani are seen doing supporting roles.

Up next, Sidharth will be seen in “Param Sundari”, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film is touted to be a cross-cultural love story that centers around a love tale where two contrasting worlds collide, a “North ka munda” meets a “South ki Sundari.”

The much-awaited drama is slated to release in the cinema halls on July 25, 2025.