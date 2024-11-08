Kathanar: Anushka Shetty’s Malayalam debut unveiled on her birthday

Anushka Shetty, marking her 43rd birthday today, has delighted her fans with a special announcement: she is making her Malayalam cinema debut in the upcoming film ‘Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer’. Directed by Rojin Thomas, the film stars Anushka alongside popular actor Jayasurya in a key role.

To celebrate both her birthday and this exciting career milestone, the makers unveiled a teaser of the film on Instagram. The short clip introduces Anushka’s character, Nila, a skilled weaver.

The visuals begin with the intricate movement of threads on a weaving machine, gradually revealing Anushka in her role, creating an air of mystery and intrigue.

The film’s team also shared a heartfelt birthday message, writing, “Wishing a magical birthday to our dear Anushka Shetty! We are thrilled to reveal her captivating character in ‘Kathanar – The Wild Sorcerer’, marking her grand entry into Malayalam cinema. Magic awaits!”

The film is production of Gokulam Gopalan under the Sree Gokulam Movies banner and also features actors Prabhu Deva and Vineeth in crucial roles.

Alongside this debut, Anushka is also working on another major project, ‘Ghaati’, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. To honor her birthday, the makers of ‘Ghaati’ released a gripping first-look poster, which shows Anushka with an intense expression, smoking a pipe.

The tagline “Victim, criminal, legend” adds to the film’s dramatic intrigue, and a special ‘Ghaati’ glimpse video is ready to go out today in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

‘Ghaati’ marks Anushka’s second collaboration with director Krish, following their successful 2010 film ‘Vedam’.