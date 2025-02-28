Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting “The greatest gift of their lives”

Bollywood’s power couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first child. Taking to social media, the couple shared the happy announcement. Since they shared the news, wishes and congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the ‘soon to be parents’ from fans and celebrities alike.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra shared an adorable photograph announcing that they are soon going to welcome the newest member of the family. The B-town couple nestled a pair of ivory baby socks in their hands. They penned the caption, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.” Soon the comment section flooded with congratulatory messages.

The film industry soon started wishing the couple about the new chapter of parenthood. Ishaan Khattar wrote, “Congrats guys! And bless up, lil one! Safe journey.” Shilpa Shetty commented, “Awwwwww congratulations are in order.” Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Omggggggg congratulations guys. So so happpy.” Neha Dhupia penned, “Congratulations u guys. best news ever.” Moreover, Sharvari, Ekta Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor also wished the happy couple.

This announcement comes after several speculations. Fans started speculating that congratulations are in order following Kiara’s Christmas post in December 2024. Kiara’s ensemble comprising a black polka dot dress stirred pregnancy rumours.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in February 2023 in Rajasthan after dating for a few years. During her appearance on Koffee with Karan, Kiara revealed that Sidharth proposed to her at a Michelin-star restaurant in Rome. “He planned the works. He had done this candlelight dinner. We go back after dinner, and he takes me up for a walk. We go up and suddenly the violinist comes out of the bushes playing and sweetly his little nephew is taking our video from behind the bushes. He then goes on one knee and proposes. I was not expecting it that night so I was so overwhelmed, I didn’t say anything.” Moreover, after finishing his speech, the actor recited ‘Shershah’ dialogues for her co-star in the film.

On the work front, Kiara is currently working on ‘Toxic’ alongside Yash. Additionally, she is going to star in ‘War 2’ with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film will hit theatres on August 15, 2025. Moreover, she will also star in ‘Don 3’ opposite Ranveer Singh.

On the other hand, Sidharth’s next is ‘VVAN: Force of the Forest.’ The title is a folk thriller directed by Tushar Jalota, which will release on July 25, 2025.