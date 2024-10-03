Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Delhi Files’ to release in two parts; locks release date

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, known for creating ‘The Kashmir Files,’ and ‘The Tashkent Files’ has announced the release date of his next. Agnihotri’s highly anticipated film ‘The Delhi Files’ will release in two parts. The makers have locked in the release of the first instalment, ‘The Bengal Chapter.’ Moreover, the first of the two-part film will release on August 15, 2025.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the filmmaker announced the release date of his highly-awaited project, ‘The Delhi Files.’ Sharing a poster on the platform, Agnihotri penned, “MARK YOUR CALENDAR: August 15, 2025. After years of exhaustive research, the story of The Delhi Files is too powerful to be contained in one part. We are excited to bring you The Bengal Chapter – the first of two parts, unveiling a significant chapter in our history. Please bless us and mark your calendars: August 15, 2025. #RightToLife.”

In the poster, made with shades of red, black, and white, the silhouette of a child can be seen. The child raises his/ her hand towards the National Emblem which forms the background in tones of red.

For the upcoming film, the National Award-winning filmmaker has once again joined forces with producer Abhishek Agarwal. Agarwal bankrolled Agnihotri’s highly successful title, ‘The Kashmir Files.’ The film received widespread acclaim and had an impressive box office run. Moreover, Agarwal, through his banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts, has produced several hits. This includes the National Award-Winning film ‘Karthikeya 2’ and the acclaimed film ‘Goodachari.’

‘The Delhi Files’ features Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri’s wife who is also co-producing the film. The other cast members of the film are Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Puneet Issar, Govind Namdev, Babbu Maan and Palomi Ghosh, among others.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri boasts an impressive filmography comprising several hit social and historical projects. The filmmaker has created titles including, ‘The Kashmir Files,’ ‘The Tashkent Files,’ and ‘The Vaccine War’ among others.