Vivek Agnihotri begins filming ‘The Delhi Files’ with puja on set

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, popular for his film ‘The Kashmir Files’, has begun shooting his latest project, ‘The Delhi Files – The Bengal Chapter’.

He marked the production launch with a traditional puja ceremony, a moment he shared with fans on social media.

Posting a behind-the-scenes video on X (formerly Twitter), Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “SHUBHARAMBH! With your blessings, the shooting of #TheDelhiFiles began today. A puja was conducted by all the devis of the crew. O Mother! Please give us the courage to tell this difficult tale with utmost honesty and fearlessly.”

According to a statement from the production team, the director traveled across India, covering regions like Kerala, Kolkata, and Delhi, consulting over 100 books and 200 articles. His research even included a vast collection of more than 7,000 pages, with visits to 20 different states to capture historical contexts.

Following the success of ‘The Kashmir Files’, Agnihotri reunites with producer Abhishek Agarwal under Abhishek Agarwal Arts, alongside his own production house, I Am Buddha. ‘The Delhi Files’ is ready for release on August 15, 2025, positioning it as a patriotic tribute.

Agnihotri’s filmmaking journey has shown a strong interest in socio-political themes. He debuted as a director in 2005 with ‘Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets’, featuring a stellar cast including Anil Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Sunil Shetty, and Irrfan Khan.

His more recent work, ‘The Tashkent Files’ (2019), earned him a National Film Award for Best Screenplay – Dialogues.