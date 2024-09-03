Kangana’s Emergency: Netizens call on Vivek Agnihotri to resolve censor issues

Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Emergency’ has hit a snag, delaying its release due to issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Ranaut not only stars in the film but also takes on directing and producing duties, portraying the complex figure of Indira Gandhi. However, the ‘Emergency’ setback has led to an uproar online, with some netizens mistakenly directing their ire at filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Agnihotri, who served as a board member at the CBFC several years ago, is facing scrutiny despite having left the organization four years back. Critics online have assumed he still plays a role in the certification process for ‘Emergency’, resulting in a wave of misdirected criticism toward him. This situation has sparked confusion and frustration among fans and followers of both Agnihotri and Ranaut.

@KanganaTeam has made a brilliant film on this theme. Advertisement — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 8, 2023

Reportedly, Vivek Agnihotri has been nothing but supportive of ‘Emergency’. He was one of the early voices to praise the film, expressing admiration for its concept and Ranaut’s vision as both director and lead actress. His commendation came long before the film’s release date was even announced, showcasing his appreciation for the project.

Amid the turmoil, Agnihotri says he has no influence over the CBFC’s decision-making process today. He has not held any authority within the board for a considerable time, yet the misconception persists.