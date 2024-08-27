Will Anupam Kher star as Gandhi in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Delhi Files’?

The buzz around Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s upcoming film, ‘The Delhi Files’, is reaching new heights as fans speculate about the casting of the iconic role of Mahatma Gandhi. In a recent social media poll, audiences have clearly voiced their preference for Anupam Kher to step into the shoes of Gandhi in Vivek Agnihotri’s movie, overshadowing other contenders such as Akshaye Khanna, Dilip Prabhavalkar, and R. Madhavan.

The poll, conducted on Instagram, asked fans to choose their ideal actor for the role, and Anupam Kher emerged as the top pick. The results have sparked a flurry of excitement and anticipation, leaving many wondering if Agnihotri will honor this audience choice.

The casting decision is especially significant given Agnihotri’s reputation for creating films in this genre. His previous collaboration with Kher on ‘The Kashmir Files’ was met with critical acclaim and resonated strongly with viewers. This partnership has set some expectations for their next project, ‘The Delhi Files’, and fans are eager to see if it will continue with Kher in a pivotal role.

The film’s premise promises to be another intense and thought-provoking narrative, and the choice of actor for Gandhi will play a crucial role in shaping its impact. Agnihotri’s deep connection with his audience suggests that he may well consider their preferences when finalizing the cast.

Adding to the excitement, prolific producer Abhishek Agarwal is once again collaborating with Agnihotri through his banner, Abhishek Agarwal Arts. Following the success of ‘The Kashmir Files’, this new venture has generated considerable buzz, with fans and critics alike eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

As ‘The Delhi Files’ prepares to go into production, all eyes are on Vivek Agnihotri to see if he will follow the fans’ lead and cast Anupam Kher as Mahatma Gandhi.