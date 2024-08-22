Vivek Agnihotri demands political overhaul after Kolkata rape-murder

In the wake of a tragic rape and murder case involving a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has voiced his deep frustration and demanded systemic change. Agnihotri joined a protest rally, expressing his anger and concern over the incident that has rocked the city and sparked nationwide outrage.

Speaking with ANI on Wednesday, Vivek Agnihotri condemned the violence that has plagued Kolkata and Bengal for decades, suggesting that such heinous acts have been used as political tools since the era of Direct Action Day.

He emphasized that the current political system in Bengal must be overhauled to ensure the safety and dignity of its people. “We need to make Bengal great again, and that requires a complete change in the political structure,” Agnihotri stated. He expressed his hope that his participation in the protest would inspire young people to stand up for justice and safety.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court has stepped in to address the crisis. On Tuesday, it established a 10-member National Task Force tasked with providing recommendations on preventing violence and ensuring safe working conditions for medical professionals. The task force, which includes Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, is expected to submit an interim report within three weeks and a final report within two months.

In response to the outcry, the Supreme Court has also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report on the investigation into the rape case. Additionally, the West Bengal government has been instructed to report on the mob attack incident that occurred at RG Kar Medical College on August 15.

The horrific incident took place on August 9 when a postgraduate trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered while on duty. This tragic event has led to widespread protests from civil societies and medical professionals across the country, who have demanded severe punishment for the perpetrators and called for enhanced security measures. The Kolkata Police acted swiftly, arresting a civic volunteer in connection with the crime.

The case has galvanized a strong response from various quarters, with the Supreme Court’s intervention highlighting the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for systemic reforms to protect vulnerable individuals and uphold justice.