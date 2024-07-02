Vikrant Massey fans celebrate 3 years of Haseen Dilruba, await sequel

Vikrant Massey has cemented his place as a powerhouse in Indian cinema, renowned for his ability to seamlessly inhabit diverse roles across films and web series. From gritty characters in “Mirzapur” and “Death in The Gunj” to his recent critically acclaimed role in “12th Fail,” Massey continues to captivate audiences with his dynamic performances.

As “Haseen Dilruba” marks its third anniversary, fans are eagerly anticipating the sequel, “Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.” Massey’s portrayal of Rishabh “Rishu” Saxena in the original film won widespread acclaim, leaving audiences spellbound by his portrayal of the unassuming yet complex character. The buzz around the sequel is palpable, with fans flooding social media with their excitement.

On Twitter, user @the_patelan_ expressed their enthusiasm: “It’s been 3 years since I fell head over heels for Rishu! Can’t wait to see what you have in store for us in #PhirAayiHaseenDilruba!” This sentiment was echoed by @sandeepkishore_, who commented, “I can’t get enough of Rishu! ❤️@VikrantMassey, you made the character so iconic!”

Advertisement

It’s been 3 years since I fell head over heels for Rishu! Can’t wait to see what you have in store for us in #PhirAayiHaseenDilruba! — Swati (@the_patelan_) July 2, 2024

The anticipation for “Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba” continues to grow, with fans reflecting on the magic of the original. @iammukundkumar quipped, “It’s hard to believe it’s been 3 years since #HaseenDilruba!@VikrantMassey, your chemistry with the cast was pure magic! Can’t wait to see what you bring to the table in #PhirAayiHaseenDilruba!❤❤”

It’s hard to believe it’s been 3 years since #HaseenDilruba!@VikrantMassey, your chemistry with the cast was pure magic! Can’t wait to see what you bring to the table in #PhirAayiHaseenDilruba!❤❤ — Mukund kumar Jha (@iammukundkumar) July 2, 2024

Other fans shared similar sentiments. @ashisha_rajput said, “Vikrant Massey, your performance as Rishu left me speechless! Bring on #PhirAayiHaseenDilruba, I’m ready for more!” Meanwhile, @theamrishkumar expressed their continued admiration, “I’m still rewatching #HaseenDilruba for the hundredth time! @VikrantMassey, your performance as Rishu is just! Bring on the sequel, I’m ready!❤️”

@VikrantMassey, your performance as Rishu left me speechless! Bring on #PhirAayiHaseenDilruba, I’m ready for more! — Ashisha Singh Rajput (@ashisha_rajput) July 2, 2024

I’m still rewatching #HaseenDilruba for the hundredth time! @VikrantMassey, your performance as Rishu is just! Bring on the sequel, I’m ready!❤️ — Amrish Kumar (@theamrishkumar) July 2, 2024

Vikrant Massey’s performance as Rishu has clearly left a lasting impression on fans, with many still in awe of his depth and charm. @Brsharma_In encapsulated this enduring admiration: “3 years of #HaseenDilruba and I’m still in awe of Rishu’s charm! @VikrantMassey, you brought so much depth to the character! ❤️ Can’t wait to see what’s next in #PhirAayiHaseenDilruba!”

3 years of #HaseenDilruba and I’m still in awe of Rishu’s charm! @VikrantMassey, you brought so much depth to the character! ❤️ Can’t wait to see what’s next in #PhirAayiHaseenDilruba! — Balram Sharma (@Brsharma_In) July 2, 2024

As the anticipation for “Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba” reaches a fever pitch, Vikrant Massey’s career continues to ascend. Beyond the sequel, he is also set to star in “The Sabarmati Report,” promising more captivating performances on the horizon. Fans and critics alike are eager to see what this versatile actor will deliver next.