Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon celebrate 3 years of ‘Haseen Dilruba’

Celebrating three years since the release of ‘Haseen Dilruba,’ the captivating love saga that enthralled audiences, writer-producer Kanika Dhillon joined hands with Taapsee Pannu to commemorate the occasion in style.

Kanika Dhillon took to social media, sharing heartwarming snapshots of herself and Taapsee, both elegantly dressed in black, playfully posing with hands shaped into hearts. Reflecting on the journey, she expressed gratitude, highlighting Taapsee’s portrayal of Rani Kashyap as not just a character but a beacon of strength and talent.

“In these three years, Rani Kashyap, you’ve not just been a character, but a testament to courage in the face of adversity, weaving our story beautifully,” Kanika shared, hinting at future collaborations in their creative journey.

Directed by Vinil Mathew, ‘Haseen Dilruba’ made its mark as a mystery thriller on Netflix, featuring a gripping tale of love and betrayal among Taapsee, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane. Kanika Dhillon’s narrative prowess shines through, weaving a tale where passion blurs lines and trust hangs in the balance.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu continues to make waves in Bollywood, with her recent appearance in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki,’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal. She’s currently immersed in shooting for the sequel, ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba,’ promising another exhilarating chapter in this cinematic universe.

The teaser for ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ has already sparked intrigue, featuring the iconic song ‘Ek Haseena Thi’ from the classic ‘Karz,’ setting the stage for another thrilling installment. This sequel, also starring Jimmy Shergill, is eagerly anticipated by fans after the success of its predecessor.

‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ is slated for an exclusive release on Netflix, though the exact date remains under wraps. As anticipation mounts, fans can look forward to another gripping narrative from the talented trio of Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane, promising to deliver more of the spellbinding drama that captivated audiences worldwide.