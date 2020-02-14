Vidya Balan is among those actresses who knows when to play her cards. Known for choosing her scripts wisely, Balan, after starring in Mission Mangal and playing a pivotal role, is all set to play the role of a mathematics genius yet again in Shakuntala Devi. She will be portraying the role of the Human Computer in the biopic and will be accompanied by Sanya Malhotra as her daughter. The film is slated to release on May 8th this year.

Amidst all this, the actress has announced her next film titled Sherni on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress announced the news and also shared the film details.

Helmed by Newton director Amit Masurkar, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar.

Balan is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry who has given unforgettable performances right from her debut to her last film.

Be it Parineeta, Ishqiya, Paa, The Dirty Picture or Kahaani, she knows what it takes to create a character, mould its emotions, and deliver a compelling performance.

With Shakuntala Devi and Sherni, it seems she’s back to being in great form!