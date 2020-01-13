Varun Dhawan, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D, has unveiled the first look of his new film Mr Lele, which is slated to release in 2021. On Monday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share his first look and it is all things quirky.

Sharing the photo, Varun wrote, “MR लेल Maaza [email protected] & @shashankkhaitan! #MrLele aa raha hai aag lagaane with non-stop entertainment! Cyu in cinemas on 1st Jan 2021 (sic).”

In the first look, Varun can be seen posing in white shorts with a gun in his hand, flaunting his chiselled body in the first look poster of the film which is scheduled to release on 1st January 2021.

The film will be reuniting Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan for the third time after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. While Kiara Advani was supposed to initially play the female lead, Janhvi Kapoor has now been roped in for the same.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar also took to his official Instagram handle to share the look. Alongside the look, he wrote, “Just when you thought that the news couldn’t get any better, it got more entertaining! #MrLele aka @varundvn along with @shashankkhaitan are going to start 2021 with a bang! Releasing 1st Jan 2021 (sic).”



The film is believed to be a commercial entertainer with a comic script and humorous plot. According to TOI, “Meanwhile, according to a source, “The dialogue draft for the film is currently in the works and it is expected to go on the floors in the first week of March (sic).”