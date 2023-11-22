Vaibhavi Merchant Addresses “Besharam Rang” Controversy

Renowned choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant has responded to the recent controversy surrounding the song “Besharam Rang” from the movie “Pathaan,” featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The controversy, which revolved around the saffron color of Deepika’s bikini in the song, left Vaibhavi amused at its radical nature.

In a recent statement, Vaibhavi Merchant reflected on the uproar, highlighting that, at first glance, she found it amusing due to its unconventional nature. However, she pointed out that as time passed, it became evident to many that the controversy was unnecessary and lacked a solid foundation.

Looking back on the incident, Vaibhavi acknowledged that, despite the initial commotion, the controversy served a purpose. It not only initiated a dialogue but also garnered significant attention. The positive outcome, she noted, was the strong response from those who believed in the song and its intentions. They collectively debunked the controversy, emphasizing its baseless nature.

Vaibhavi Merchant expressed her amusement at the radical nature of the controversy, emphasizing that, in the broader context of world issues, the color of an actress’s costume is of trivial concern. She stressed that there are more pressing matters that demand immediate attention and action.

The seasoned choreographer shared insights into her own journey, mentioning how she has developed resilience to both criticism and acclaim over the years. Recalling the early stages of her career, Vaibhavi revealed that despite dedicating considerable effort to her choreography, recognition was not always forthcoming. In the current era of social media, she acknowledged the near-impossibility of achieving universal approval. Even when the majority appreciates her work, a minority inevitably resorts to trolling, either as a reflection of their inherent nature or as part of a predetermined agenda.

Earlier this year, Vaibhavi Merchant contributed her choreography skills to “Besharam Rang,” a song that eventually became one of the standout hits of the year. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, the song initially faced substantial criticism and intense trolling upon its release. Some critics associated Deepika’s saffron-colored bikini with communal connotations, leading to a heated online debate.

In conclusion, Vaibhavi Merchant, with her vast experience in the industry, remains unfazed by controversies like the one surrounding “Besharam Rang.” She acknowledges the transient nature of public opinion and the inevitability of criticism in the digital age. As she continues to contribute her artistic expertise to the world of Bollywood, Vaibhavi Merchant remains focused on her craft, undeterred by the fleeting controversies that may arise.