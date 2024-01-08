Vaani Kapoor joins Ajay Devgn in action-packed ‘Raid 2’

Bollywood enthusiasts are in for a treat as actress Vaani Kapoor is set to take on the lead role opposite Ajay Devgn in the highly anticipated sequel, ‘Raid 2’. Known for her stellar performances in films such as ‘Shudh Desi Romance,’ ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui,’ and ‘War,’ Vaani Kapoor brings her talent to the forefront once again in this action-packed thriller.

The sequel, directed by the talented Rajkumar Gupta and produced by a stellar team including Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar, officially commenced its filming journey on January 6 in the bustling city of Mumbai. This power-packed collaboration aims to recreate the success of the 2018 hit ‘Raid,’ which garnered acclaim for its gripping storyline and remarkable performances.

The shooting schedule of ‘Raid 2’ will traverse through the vibrant landscapes of Mumbai, the heart of the nation Delhi, as well as the culturally rich states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The filmmakers aim to capture the essence of these diverse locations, adding depth to the narrative.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, ‘Raid 2’ is also a proud production of Panorama Studios. The film will hit theaters on November 15, 2024, promising audiences an immersive cinematic experience. With the powerhouse combination of Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor, fans can expect a riveting sequel that builds upon the success of its predecessor.

‘Release’ chronicles the gripping tale of a real-life income-tax raid conducted by officers of the Income Tax Department on Sardar Inder Singh during the 1980s. This historic raid etched its name in Indian history as the longest-lasting operation, spanning three days and two nights. The 2018 release of ‘Raid’ garnered widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences alike, marking a significant milestone by entering the coveted 100 Crore Club in India.

With a global theatrical run that surpassed ₹150 crore (US$19 million) against a budget of ₹40 crore (US$5.0 million), ‘Raid’ not only emerged as a critical success but also established itself as a commercial powerhouse. As the much-anticipated ‘Raid 2’ gears up for its theatrical release, expectations are high for another cinematic triumph that will captivate audiences and leave a lasting impact on the Bollywood landscape.