Ajay Devgn Roars Back in ‘Singham Again’ First Look

Ajay Devgn is set to make a powerful return as everyone’s favorite cop in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film, Singham Again. The filmmaker shared the much-anticipated first look of Devgn’s character on his Instagram account today, building excitement ahead of the movie’s release.

Having been a constant presence in the Singham franchise since its inception in 2011, Ajay Devgn’s raw and bold appearance in the released poster is catching the audience’s attention. The image portrays the actor with an intense gaze, set against a backdrop of flames, and features a symbolic emergence of a lion.

Sharing the striking image, Rohit Shetty captioned, “Sher aatank machaata hai, aur zakhmi sher tabaahi! Everyone’s favourite cop, BAJIRAO SINGHAM IS BACK!…SINGHAM AGAIN…”

Ajay Devgn initiated the Singham series in 2011, quickly earning the film a special place in the hearts of fans. Following the success of the first installment, Singham Returns hit the screens in 2014. Now, the highly awaited movie is on the horizon, promising another thrilling chapter in the franchise.

Earlier, the film’s makers had revealed the first looks of other actors like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and more. However, today’s revelation focuses on the OG actor of the Singham series, Ajay Devgn, who exudes a bold and fierce aura in his portrayal of Bajirao Singham in this new movie.