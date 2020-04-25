Former Miss World and actress Urvashi Rautela is an avid social media user. The actress keeps on treating her fans with the latest updates. She enjoys a huge fan base on platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter among others. However, on Friday, Rautela’s Facebook account was hacked.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, the actress informed about the same and warned her fans not to respond to posts originating from her Facebook account.

“My Facebook has been hacked please don’t respond to any messages or post as it is not done by me or my team @Facebook @facebookapp,” the actress tweeted.

My Facebook has been hacked please don’t respond to any messages or post as it is not done by me or my team @Facebook @facebookapp — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) April 24, 2020

Urvashi realised that her Facebook has been hacked when a few posts, comprising pornographic content, started originating from the account.

The Mumbai Police has informed Urvashi that they have acted on the issue and a complaint has been registered with the cyber cell.

“We have forwarded your complaint to Cyber police station,” Mumbai Police informed Urvashi on Twitter.

On Saturday, sharing the Mumbai Police’s tweet, Urvashi said that the hackers are now asking for a huge sum of money. She wrote, “Thank you !! Now hacker is asking for lot of money (sic).”

Thank you !! Now hacker is asking for lot of money ‼️ https://t.co/a55Kivnd9D — URVASHI RAUTELA🇮🇳 (@UrvashiRautela) April 25, 2020

On the work front, “Beat pe thumka” a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi Rautela has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick “Virgin Bhanupriya“.