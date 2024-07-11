Urvashi Rautela suffers ‘massive’ fracture while shooting; hospitalized in Hyderabad

Actress Urvashi Rautela on Wednesday suffered a fracture while shooting for Telugu movie ‘NBK 109’ which will also feature Nandamuri Balakrishnan and Dulquer Salman in lead roles.

According to a report, Urvashi (30) sustained the injury while filming an intense action sequence. A press statement from Urvashi’s media team described the injury as a “massive fracture.” The ‘Sanam Re’ actress is currently hospitalized in Hyderabad, where she is receiving treatment, as reported by the Free Press Journal.

The Shooting of ‘NBK 109’ is currently going on in Hyderabad which is directed by Bobby Kolli and the music is given by Thaman S, the film went on floor in November 2023, the film also features Bobby Deol.

The film is produced by Naga Vamsi, Sai Soujanya, under Sithara Entertainment and the release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Uravashi Rautela, an Indian actress, model and beauty pageant, has been working in Hindi cinemas since 2013. She gained fame after winning the title of Miss Diva- Miss Universe, 2015.

She made her acting debut in 2013 with ‘Singh Saab the Great’ opposite Sunny Deol which released on 22 November, 2013.

Urvashi last appeared in the film “JNU: Jahangir National University” Vinay Sharma directed this movie, which hit theaters on June 21.