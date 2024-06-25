Urvashi Rautela offers sneak peek of ‘JNU’ scene; Check out

Urvashi Rautela has been riding high on the waves of success lately, thanks to her performance in the movie ‘JNU’ (Jahangir National University). The film hit the silver screens on June 21st, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Urvashi’s portrayal in the movie has been hailed by critics and fans alike.

One particular scene from ‘JNU’ has been making waves on social media—a classroom moment. The actress herself couldn’t resist sharing a sneak peek of this scene on her social media handle.

Away from the glitz of the cinema, Urvashi Rautela is keeping busy with an array of exciting projects. She’s set to star alongside big names like Akshay Kumar in ‘Welcome 3’, Bobby Deol and Dulqueer Salman in ‘NBK109’, and alongside Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt in the ‘Baap’ remake, among others. Additionally, she’s working on ‘Inspector Avinash 2’ alongside Randeep Hooda and ‘Black Rose’.

But that’s not all—Urvashi recently jetted off to New York for a shoot alongside Jassie Gill, all while showing her support for Team India in the T20 World Cup.

‘JNU’, directed by Vinay Sharma and produced by Pratima Datta under the Mahakaal Movies Pvt. Ltd. banner, is a gripping political drama that has sparked some controversy with its provocative tagline, “Can one educational university bring down the nation?”