Urvashi Rautela wraps up first schedule of ‘Kasoor’

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has just completed the initial schedule of her upcoming film, ‘Kasoor,’ a musical romance horror featuring Aftab Shivdasani. The movie is set to be a unique psychological horror, and Urvashi’s involvement adds significant excitement given her impressive career.

In addition to ‘Kasoor,’ Urvashi has a packed slate of projects. She’s working on ‘NBK 109’ with Bobby Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Also on her docket is ‘Welcome 3’ alongside Akshay Kumar, and another film with Jassie Gill. She is part of ‘Baap,’ a remake of the Hollywood blockbuster ‘Expendables,’ starring Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, and she will reprise her role in ‘Inspector Avinash 2’ with Randeep Hooda.

Urvashi is also gearing up for ‘Black Rose’ and a special project with director Shankar, which will see her learning Tamil. Moreover, fans can look forward to a music video featuring her and international artist Jason Derulo.

Urvashi Rautela, an Indian actress, model, and beauty pageant titleholder, has made significant strides in the film industry. She first rose to fame after winning the title of Miss Diva – Miss Universe India 2015, and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. Her journey began in modeling at just 15 when she won Miss Teen India 2009. She transitioned into acting with her debut in the 2013 film ‘Singh Saab the Great’ and has since appeared in notable films such as ‘Sanam Re’ (2016), ‘Great Grand Masti’ (2016), ‘Hate Story 4’ (2018), and ‘Pagalpanti’ (2019).

Urvashi expanded her repertoire by entering the Kannada film industry with ‘Mr. Airavata’ in 2014 and made her Tamil cinema debut in 2022 with ‘The Legend.’