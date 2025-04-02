‘Jaat’ track ‘Touch Kiya’: Viineet Kumar Siingh matches powerhouse Urvashi Rautela’s steps

Viineet Kumar Siingh is gearing up for his return to the silver screen with ‘Jaat.’ In the film, he will share screen space with prominent actors like Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda. The highly-awaited action drama is going to hit the silver screen on April 10. Ahead of the anticipated release, the makers dropped a catchy dance number. In the track, Siingh matches his steps with the electric moves of Urvashi Rautela.

The makers released the dance number today and ‘Touch Kiya’ is making viewers put on their dancing shoes. Urvashi Rautela leads the song with her energetic and stunning dance moves. Viineet joins her in the upbeat and catchy track, elevating the energy quotient of the party banger.

Meanwhile, catch the track here:

In the film, Viineet Kumar Siingh will play the role of the antagonist, Somulu. With his smashing return, he is going to bring a menacing aura and swag to the screens. The makers dropped the actor’s first look recently, sending fans into a frenzy. Taking to the comments section, several fans appreciated how Viineet always did roles that differed from his previous work.

The actor has been on a roll this year with three back-to-back releases. Starting with ‘Chhaava,’ ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ and the upcoming actioner ‘Jaat.’ Viineet will be seen in yet another distinctive role in his latest release. In ‘Chhaava’ he played a prominent historical figure, then essayed a writer in ‘Superboys of Malegoan.’ Additionally, expanding his diverse range, he will now play a typical goon.

Touted to be “the biggest action film of the country,” Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory are co-producing ‘Jaat’. S Thaman has composed the music for the upcoming film with cinematography by Rishi Punjabi. Editor Naveen Nooli and art director Avinash Kolla have also joined the technical team working on the project. Moreover, this action film will mark Gopichand Malineni’s debut in Hindi cinema. Meanwhile, the title is going to hit theatres on April 10.

