Urvashi Rautela lauds PM Modi’s call to promote Uttarakhand as a destination for film shoots

Actress Urvashi Rautela reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement regarding promoting Uttarakhand as a destination for film shooting.

Speaking to IANS, Urvashi said, “Being my birthplace, Uttarakhand holds a very special place in my heart. That’s why I feel deeply connected to it. Whatever PM Modi has done is right. The state offers breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and an ideal environment for filmmaking.”

She added, “Uttarakhand has diverse locations, from snow-capped mountains to lush green valleys, making it a perfect destination for film shoots. The government has also been proactive in developing infrastructure to support filmmakers. However, challenges like accessibility to remote locations and extreme weather conditions in certain areas need to be managed effectively.”

Urvashi was further asked, “Uttarakhand has been recognized as the most film-friendly state, with modern facilities developing rapidly. As a native, how do you see this shaping the future of the local film industry?”

To this, she replied, “This recognition is a big step forward. Improved infrastructure and government support will not only attract more filmmakers but also create employment opportunities for local talent, technicians, and artists. This will significantly boost the regional film industry.”

PM Modi recently visited the Harsil Valley. While addressing a public gathering, he stressed the need to promote year-round tourism in Uttarakhand to boost the economy of the state.

He called on the film fraternity to consider Uttarakhand as a preferred shooting location. The PM stated “Uttarakhand has been awarded the Most Film-Friendly State. With modern facilities developing rapidly, the state can become a top destination for film shoots, especially during winters.”

On another note, Urvashi recently bumped into ‘Pushpa’ director Sukumar during the India Vs Pakistan match in Dubai. Congratulating the director, the diva revealed that she looked up to the filmmaker with immense admiration.

Urvashi took to her Instagram and shared a video of shaking hands with Sukumar at the stadium. “Heartiest congratulations on all your incredible achievements, #Sukumar garu! Your brilliance and dedication inspire us all, and we truly look up to you with immense admiration”, she captioned the post.