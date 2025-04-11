Electoral bells ringing in JNU following student protests

Following protests from students on multiple occasions, the electoral bells are finally ringing in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for the student union polls with the voting on April 25 and the results on April 28, said an official communication.

As per the notification, the process for filing nominations will begin from April 15 and the declaration of the final list of candidates on the next day.

A press conference and briefing about the candidates will also be held on April 16 at 4 pm, followed by school-level general body meetings (GBMs) on April 17 and 21. The university-wide GBM is slated for April 22, while the presidential debate will take place on April 23.

Moreover, April 24 has been marked as a no-campaign day. Polling will be conducted on April 25 in two sessions – from 9 am to 1 pm and 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The counting of votes will begin the same night at 9 pm, and the final results will be declared on April 28.

The upcoming JNUSU polls have come after sustained student agitation over the delay in announcing the election schedule. In March, students held protests and locked the Dean of Students’ office, demanding immediate issuance of the notification.