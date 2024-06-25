Panchayat season 3 cast stuns in chic photoshoot; Check pictures

Prime Video’s “Panchayat” Season 3 has been a beacon of charm and authenticity since its release on May 28. Transporting audiences to the heart of rural India, the series has captured the imagination of viewers worldwide with its captivating storytelling and lovable characters. Critics and fans alike have showered the show with praise, making it a global sensation.

In an exciting twist, Prime Video recently treated fans to a visual feast by giving the cast of “Panchayat” a glamorous makeover. The rustic charm of ‘Phools of Phulera’ was replaced with a splash of sophistication in a dazzling photoshoot that turned heads and captured hearts.

Today, Prime Video unveiled a series of stunning images from this transformative photoshoot. Actors Jitendra Kumar, Faisal Malik, Sanvikaa, Raghubir Yadav, Ashok Pathak, Chandan Roy, and Durgesh Kumar shone in a new avatar, draped in vibrant hues and intricate floral patterns. Departing from their traditional Panchayat attire, the cast radiated confidence and elegance in their fashionable ensembles, leaving fans awestruck.

Crafted by The Viral Fever and helmed by director Deepak Kumar Mishra, “Panchayat” Season 3 boasts a stellar lineup of talent. With Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa among the key players, the series continues to captivate audiences with its blend of humor, drama, and authenticity.

As fans eagerly anticipate the next installment of “Panchayat,” these striking images offer a tantalizing glimpse into the world of rural India, reimagined with style and flair. Prime Video’s commitment to delivering compelling content is evident in every frame, ensuring that “Panchayat” remains a must-watch for viewers of all ages.