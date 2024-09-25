Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar Mir file for divorce

After eight years of marriage, actress and politician Urmila Matondkar and businessman-model Mohsin Akhtar Mir have reportedly filed for divorce.

The couple, who had an intimate wedding in 2016, has kept much of their personal life private. Their marriage, which began as a quiet and close-knit affair, has now come to an end, though neither party has publicly commented on the separation at the time of writing.

Urmila and Mohsin’s love story began in 2014 at the wedding of designer Manish Malhotra’s niece, where they first met.

The connection between the two blossomed quickly, despite coming from very different backgrounds. Urmila, a well-established actress in Bollywood, and Mohsin, a businessman and model originally from Kashmir, seemed to complement each other both personally and professionally.

Mohsin had moved to Mumbai at the age of 21 to pursue a career in acting and modeling but later transitioned into business, working closely with Manish Malhotra’s fashion brand.

The couple tied the knot on February 4, 2016, in a simple ceremony at Urmila’s Mumbai residence. The wedding was kept private, with only close family and friends in attendance.

While their relationship captured attention in part due to their different religious backgrounds—Urmila being a Hindu and Mohsin a Muslim—the couple kept their focus on their personal lives rather than making headlines.

Urmila Matondkar, an actress with a career spanning several decades, has been a significant figure in Indian cinema. Starting her career as a child actor in the 1977 film ‘Karm’, she gained wider recognition with ‘Masoom’ in 1983.

Her breakthrough role came with the 1995 hit ‘Rangeela’, which established her as one of the leading actresses in Bollywood.

Known for her versatility and dancing skills, she has acted in Hindi as well as Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, and Tamil films. Some of her notable works include ‘Judaai’ (1997), ‘Satya’ (1998), ‘Khoobsurat’ (1999), and ‘Jungle’ (2000).

Over the years, she has won several prestigious awards, including the Filmfare Award and the Nandi Award, showcasing her immense talent and wide-ranging appeal.

Meanwhile, Mohsin, though not as widely recognized in the film industry, appeared in several films, including ‘It’s A Man’s World’ (2009), ‘Luck by Chance’ (2009), ‘Mumbai Mast Kallander’ (2011), and ‘B.A. Pass’ (2012). Despite having a few acting credits, Mohsin eventually shifted his focus towards business, making a name for himself in the fashion industry.

Throughout their marriage, Urmila and Mohsin largely avoided the public eye. They kept their personal lives private, focusing on their respective careers. However, the end of their marriage has now brought them back into the spotlight. As of now, details surrounding their separation remain limited, with neither party offering any public statements.