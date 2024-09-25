Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 promises new faces and extra drama

Excitement is in the air as Netflix officially announces the return of the beloved reality series, ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’, for its third season, set to premiere on October 18. This season promises to bring a fresh wave of drama and intrigue, with the introduction of new cast members who are sure to spice things up.

The announcement was made by popular cast members, including Maheep Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Neelam Kothari, who took to social media to share their enthusiasm. Their posts have already ignited a buzz among fans eager for the new season. “The fabulous gang is back and they’re bringing in a spicy twist from Delhi!” they declared in a vibrant Instagram post, hinting at the fierce competition between Mumbai and Delhi’s social scenes.

Joining the familiar faces this season are three new divas: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor; Shalini Passi, wife of Sanjay Passi, chairman of the PASCO Group; and Kalyani Saha Chawla, the ex-wife of Vishal Chawla.

Returning favorites include Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey, all of whom have become staples of the show. Netflix India has been teasing the upcoming season, stating, “You know and love the four, but the more the merrier, the messier. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3, coming soon only on Netflix!”

The official synopsis hints at an exciting season ahead: “The cozy world of the Bollywood Wives is in for a shake-up. Three new divas from the swank capital of India, Delhi, join the proceedings. Confronted with lives that could be shinier than theirs, the Bollywood Wives are ready for battle.” This season sets the stage for a showdown between the glitzy lives of the Bollywood wives and the flashy lifestyles of Delhi’s elite.

Prepare for a captivating season filled with surprises, as ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ returns to our screens!